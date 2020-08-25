321 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 52,548 cases have been recorded since the index case was detected in late February.

Monday's new cases were detected in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 98, followed by the FCT with 34, Kaduna with 30, Nasarawa with 25, Benue with 21, Plateau with 17, Rivers with 15, and Adamawa and Ogun with 11 each.

Other states that recorded new cases are Enugu (9), Edo (8), Delta (7), Ekiti (7), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), Bayelsa (3), Kano (3), Ondo (3), Cross River (2), Imo (2), Kebbi (2), Niger (2), Abia (1), and Bauchi (1).

The total number of recoveries also rose to 39,257 after 312 patients were released from care on Monday.

Two new COVID-19 deaths also raised the death toll to 1,004.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said earlier on Monday the disease's case fatality rate in Nigeria has been on the decline since April.

However, he also noted that Nigeria's sample collection is still too low, and urged state governments to ramp up testing.