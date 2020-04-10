Three people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Daura, Katsina State, all family members of the state's index case.

The government had earlier announced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, that the index case, one Dr Aminu Yakubu, died after recently returning from Lagos State.

State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, announced on Friday, April 10, that his wife and two children have now also tested positive for the virus.

The governor said 20 other samples that were sent for testing returned negative results.

Masari said the detection of the new cases has led the government to put Daura on total lockdown, starting from 7 am on Saturday, April 11.

"However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.

"The state Government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown," he said.

Prior to Friday's announcement, Nigeria had recorded a total of 288 coronavirus cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

51 people have recovered and been discharged, and seven people have died.