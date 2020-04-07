The Katsina State government says a private medical practitioner, identified as Dr Aminu Yakubu, has died in the state after he tested positive for coronavirus.

State governor, Bello Masari, said in a statement on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, that Yakubu is a Daura-based doctor who recently returned from Lagos State.

He said the Kogi State native died three days after he arrived in the state, and that a laboratory test confirmed that he was infected.

The deceased, Masari noted, was also suffering from underlying illnesses including hypertension.

"Our medical response team are in Daura right now for contact tracing of all that came into contact with him.

"We hope by this night and tomorrow morning to take complete samples of those he had contact with to the NCDC," the governor said.

Yakubu is the sixth person in Nigeria who has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 238 cases in 14 states and the FCT, as of April 6. 35 people have recovered and been released.