Following the first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Ogun State government says 28 people, who had contact with the Italian who's the first patient of the virus in the country have been identified and quarantined.

Earlier, Lafarge Africa Plc, a cement manufacturing company in Ogun state had confirmed that the Italian visited the plant in Ewekoro during the week.

The cement company in a statement by Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, the company’s spokesperson on Friday, February 28, 2020, said all those who had direct contact with the Italian have been identified, isolated and quarantined.

But Ogun State government in its bid to prevent the spread of the virus says the cement company too has been shut down, Punch reports.

Lafarge is a cement manufacturing plant situated at Ewekoro in Ogun state (TheCable)

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun was reported to have announced this while updating journalists on the Coronavirus incident in the state.

Abiodun added that efforts were on to identify and quarantine more contacts to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said, “The particular company in question has been practically shut down and they have set up two isolation centres within the premises.

“They have identified all those that have been in contact with this index, totalling about 28. All those 28 people have been quarantined.”

In its earlier statement, Lafarge said the Italian, whose name was not given works for a vendor that provides services to the cement company.