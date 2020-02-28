A cement manufacturing company in Ogun state, Lafarge Africa Plc, has confirmed that an Italian, who’s the first Coronavirus patient in Nigeria visited its plant in Ewekoro.

This was disclosed on Friday, February 28, 2020, in a statement by the company's spokesperson, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem.

She said all those who had direct contact with the Italian have been identified, isolated and quarantined.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government has reported a first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State.

“As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

“We thank the exemplary leadership of the federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities. Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

“Health and Safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”

According to Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health, the first patient of the virus, who arrived in the country on Monday, February 24, 2020, spent the night at an undisclosed hotel near the airport and left for Ewekoro the following day.

The Italian, who was said to have carried out his business activities within the confines of the cement factory throughout Tuesday reportedly developed symptoms of the virus in the afternoon of Wednesday.

He is currently being isolated at Lagos state’s bio-security facility in the Yaba.