Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

The media aide to the lawmaker, Olusola Olamilekan, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday. Olamilekan explained that a representative of the company, Ayoola Oladeji, issued the apology, while admitting the false allegations against the lawmaker during a public hearing on the matter.

It would be recalled that the contractor handling the project had alleged its inflation from ₦9 billion to ₦54 billion through collusion between Akande-Sadipe and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works. The accusations were raised during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives.

The apology came at a meeting involving stakeholders, including personnel of the Ministry Works and Housing, the lawmaker and the contractors. He added that Oladeji publicly admitted that the allegations made against Akande-Sadipe were unfounded and solely driven by a desire to secure the continuation of their contract.

“He expressed deep regret and acknowledged that his previous stance on the matter was being misguided.

“Oladeji further revealed that DC Engineering Limited had subcontracted the Olomi-Olajouro Road, commonly referred to as the Ijebu-Igbo Ita Ibadan Road, to another contractor.

“The move had not received approval from the Ministry of Works,” he said.

The spokesman said the revelation raised serious concerns about the handling of the road project, adding that one of the most alarming disclosures was the project’s extended timeline. He added that the project, which was initially scheduled for completion within two years has now been extended into its fifth year.

He expressed concern that in spite of receiving a full payment of ₦1.4 billion as mobilisation fee and another ₦500 million paid to the company recently, the project had faced persistent delays with little progress.

Olamilekan said Oladeji’s public apology and candid admissions has shed light on the status and intricacies surrounding the Olomi Olojuoro Road project.