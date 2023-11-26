Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State

“I have ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State CID Enugu, to immediately investigate the allegations so as to bring culprits to book.

“Victims of the alleged acts of misconduct should volunteer information to aid the investigation,’’ he said in a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday by police spokesman in the state, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

Uzuegbu explained that his directive followed the recent receipt of social media reports alleging unprofessional conduct on the part of some police officers in Nsukka town.

“I call on residents to remain calm,’’ the commissioner pleaded.

He reaffirmed his unwavering stance against unethical conduct on the part of police operatives and reassured of maximum protection of the rights of citizens in accordance with extant laws.

“I enjoin the citizenry to support the police reform agenda by remaining law-abiding and by promptly reporting acts of police misconduct for necessary disciplinary actions,’’ he stressed.