ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State

News Agency Of Nigeria

He reaffirmed his unwavering stance against unethical conduct on the part of police operatives and reassured of maximum protection of the rights of citizens.

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State [indaIkeji'sBlog]
Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State [indaIkeji'sBlog]

Recommended articles

“I have ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State CID Enugu, to immediately investigate the allegations so as to bring culprits to book.

“Victims of the alleged acts of misconduct should volunteer information to aid the investigation,’’ he said in a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday by police spokesman in the state, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

Uzuegbu explained that his directive followed the recent receipt of social media reports alleging unprofessional conduct on the part of some police officers in Nsukka town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I call on residents to remain calm,’’ the commissioner pleaded.

He reaffirmed his unwavering stance against unethical conduct on the part of police operatives and reassured of maximum protection of the rights of citizens in accordance with extant laws.

“I enjoin the citizenry to support the police reform agenda by remaining law-abiding and by promptly reporting acts of police misconduct for necessary disciplinary actions,’’ he stressed.

Uzuegbu urged residents to report acts of police misconduct in the state by calling telephone number: 08099854883 or by sending emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment

You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment

Governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m stolen from crypto firm

Governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m stolen from crypto firm

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State

Experts applaud CBN over planned recapitalisation of banks

Experts applaud CBN over planned recapitalisation of banks

Senator Yari inaugurates eye treatment, surgeries for 1,000 patients in Zamfara

Senator Yari inaugurates eye treatment, surgeries for 1,000 patients in Zamfara

Space science, technology pivotal to Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda - Minister

Space science, technology pivotal to Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda - Minister

Niger Gov, Kanu, others receive 2023 Humanitarian Awards

Niger Gov, Kanu, others receive 2023 Humanitarian Awards

Adeleke jets off for vacation to Europe, Asia after 1 year in office

Adeleke jets off for vacation to Europe, Asia after 1 year in office

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama

Make youths beneficiaries of democratic dividends, Kaigama tells politicians

NDLEA arrests fugitive Abuja drug kingpin 7 years after escape from prison [NDLEA:Facebook]

NDLEA arrests fugitive Abuja drug kingpin 7 years after escape from prison

President Bola Tinubu

No student will drop out of school under my watch, Tinubu vows