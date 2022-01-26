RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COAS Yahaya's war strategy responsible for recent successes - Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that its new war strategy has significantly impacted positively on the operations across the theatres resulting in troops’ swift responses to attacks.

Female Nigerian soldiers [Tribune]
The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya introduced the strategy on assumption of duty

Nwachukwu said the army chief made it clear his vision to have “a professional Nigerian army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria’’.

He said in furtherance of the vision, Yahaya clearly enunciated his command philosophy and pledged to lead with sincerity, transparency and accountability at all times.

According to Nwachukwu, the army chief also reassured that he will run the army fairly and justly and giving equal opportunity to all, based on individual competency and character.

“This is in addition to newly acquired operational platforms which have contributed significantly to the swift response to attacks by troops.

“Also, worthy of mention is the fact that troops morale and fighting spirit has been reinvigorated, coupled with the new war strategy employed by the military which seeks to swiftly take the war to the enclave of insurgents and bandits.

“These have yielded huge operational successes over time, which we are consolidating upon with sustained operational engagements,” he said.

The army spokesperson said the overall effect of the strategy had resonated in public support for the Nigerian Army as witnessed across various theatres of operations.

He said the recent experiences of support were in Biu, Borno and part of Zamfara state, where troops effectively took out terrorists and bandits.

These successes, according to Nwachukwu, are as a result of improved civil-military relations.

