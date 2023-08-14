COAS tasks Nigerian Army on efficient data management, record keeping

Lagbaja made the call at the opening of the maiden Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary Data Management and Record Keeping Training Seminar on Monday in Abuja. He was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army) Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor.

The COAS said the seminar with the theme: “Enhancing Professionalism in Data Management and Record Keeping System for Effective Administration of the Nigerian Army”, was one of the series of activities scheduled for the year in the Nigerian Army forecast of events.

He said the seminar was crucial to the army, being operated in a multi-dimensional environment, particularly in the cyber and media domains, while also being actively involved in several operations across the nation.

These circumstances, according to him, have brought to the fore, the critical need for efficient data management and record keeping to engender effective administration of the Nigerian army.

“It equally supports my philosophy “to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force toward achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“This seminar, therefore, presents a unique opportunity for participants to gain requisite knowledge and skills with which to improve the general administration of the nigerian army.

“The seminar will undoubtedly enrich your knowledge and motivate you toward achieving your role in the accomplishment of the overall constitutional responsibilities of the army,” he said.

Lagbaja commended the department of Military Secretary for organising the seminar, adding that it demonstrated the commitment of the officer to improving their proficiency in data management, record keeping, cyber security, and document security.

He urged the participants to seize the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge with a view to applying it to their respective roles and achieve greater heights of professionalism and effectiveness in the army.

The Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, said the seminar had been borne out of the critical necessity to streamline and enhance data management and record keeping practices within the nigerian army in the cyber and media age.

Oyinlola said it represented a significant milestone in the collective pursuit of excellence in data management and record keeping within the Nigerian army. According to him, data management and record keeping ensures that institutional data and records of vital historical, fiscal and legal value among others are preserved.

“It has however been observed that data collection and record keeping have been abysmal across the Nigerian army in the past few years.

“This can be due to a host of reasons, prominent amongst which are the attitude of personnel whose responsibility it is to maintain data and records.

“As well as the misguided notion that data collection and accurate record keeping is the responsibility of AHQ departments of administration, Military Secretary and Personnel Management only.

“Though these offices have statutory responsibilities to collect and maintain certain data and records, data management and record keeping in general are a collective duty which requires the efforts of all corps, formations and departments,” he said.

Oyinlola said the knowledge and best practices that would be shared during the seminar would be instrumental to maintaining accurate records, facilitate informed decision-making and optimise overall effectiveness in the army.