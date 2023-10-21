ADVERTISEMENT
Lagbaja promises renewed vigour from army in combating insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagbaja assured that in the coming days, the law-abiding citizens would witness renewed stability and an atmosphere of peace.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja addressing troops at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state on Wednesday (16/8/23). [NAN]
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja addressing troops at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state on Wednesday (16/8/23). [NAN]

The Army chief, who was the Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honour, disclosed this at the Passing out Parade of 85 Regular Recruit Intake at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, on Saturday.

The chief of army staff said the passing out of 6,315 recruits would bridge one of the gaps identified by the army in its fight to tame insecurity.

Lagbaja assured that in the coming days, the law-abiding citizens would witness renewed stability and an atmosphere of peace, to enable them to go about with their lawful businesses.

“I must underscore that the new soldiers are coming into the Nigerian Army when our dire county is faced with myriads of security challenges.

“The variety of threats they will be posted to manage on the field include insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West, farmers/ herders clashes in the North Central.

Others are secessionist agitation and cultism in the South East, militancy and vandalism of national assets from the South South, to mention but a few.”

The COAS tasked the commandant Depot NA and his team to take a few months off from now to the next recruitment, to reflect on how to improve training towards aligning the product of Depot NA with emerging requirements in the field.

He assured that the Nigerian Army Headquarters would continue to support the training objectives of the institution through the provision of adequate facilities and equipment.

While congratulating the new soldiers, the chief of staff tasked them to exhibit a high sense of loyalty, professionalism and discipline to enable them to succeed.

In an interview with newsmen at the event, Kaduna state Governor, Malam Uba Sani, expressed optimism that the new soldiers would augment the army’s efforts in its fight against insecurity.

The governor, therefore, raised a special case for Kaduna State, to deploy more personnel in areas affected by banditry and insurgency to restore peace and stability in the affected areas.

