CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CLO boss equally appealed to President Tinubu to complete the rescue mission in Unity School systems by ensuring the removal of all unauthorised charges.

President Bola Tinubu [Just U Magazine]
President Bola Tinubu [Just U Magazine]

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme gave the commendation on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

NAN recalls that controversy trailed Unity School students’ fees increment from ₦43,000 to ₦87,000 at its resumption in September 2023.

Ezekwueme said that the CLO, alongside other patriots, made passionate appeals to President Tinubu to, out of patriotism and magnanimity, reverse the increment to avert massive dropouts from schools.

According to him, to the glory of God, the President hearkened to the cries of students, parents and Nigerians and has by the reversal, wiped away their tears.

He said: “This wise and patriotic decision has positive impacts on our students, parents and our educational system.

“It will be the greatest legacy if no Nigerian child will be out of school due to paucity of funds.

“CLO equally commends the House of Representatives for their unique wisdom in passing a resolution, calling for the reversal of Unity Schools fees increment and other patriotic Nigerians that supported the increment reversal.

“Education as best and greatest investment should be made available, affordable and accessible for all Nigerians.”

The CLO boss equally appealed to President Tinubu to complete the rescue mission in Unity School systems by ensuring the removal of all unauthorised charges.

“We appeal to President Tinubu to extend such education saving policy to our universities and tertiary institutions and ensure easy access to Students’ Loan and remove all bottlenecks,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

