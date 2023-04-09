Islamic scholar warns elected public officers on consequences of unkept promises

Atere gave the warning at the fifth annual Shina Peller/NUJ Ramadan Lecture/Iftar held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual lecture/Iftar is sponsored by the Ayedero of Yorubaland, Rep. Shina Peller (Accord-Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa).

NAN reports that the lecture entitled: 'Inescapable Rewards of Kept and Unkept Promises in Public Offices: The Islamic Perspective' was well attended by journalists and politicians from across different religious groups.

Atere warned elected public officers to always adhere to the bond between them and the electorate, saying Almighty God frowns so much at unkept promises.

He said, “every promise made is a debt that must be redeemed”, adding that Allah considered every unfulfilling promise as “a great sin.”

According to him, our public office holders should always know that they were elected based on promises made to the people in the presence of God.

“Whatever promise made by elected President, Governor, Senator, House of Representatives member, House of Assembly, Chairman or Councilor is made with God.

“There is always a reward for every promise kept and consequences for every unkept promise. Always ensure you keep to all promises you made,” he said.

The Islamic scholar said people were not also exempted from keeping to their promises, adding that Almighty Allah made it compulsory for all.

He commended Peller for his good deeds and steadfastness, praying that Almighty Allah would soon grant his heart desires.

In his remarks, Peller described topic of the lecture as very interesting and timely, saying that it came at a critical time when Nigerians were about to witness transition in power.

“It is a very crucial topic that dwells on great leadership quality that can bring the needed transformation and make Nigeria an enviable country when leaders imbibe it,” he said.

Peller said that a good leader was one who make promises to people and fulfil the promise after getting such power.

The lawmaker said that a good leader genuinely loves his or her people when he or she fulfil promises made.

“As a leader, you can’t claim that you are a good Muslim, if you failed to honour the promises you made to the people you are leading

“Allah considers not fulfilling promises a great sin. Allah emphasises this in the Holy Quran, Chapter 16 verse two and three,” he said.

Peller explained why he contested the Senate seat instead of returning to the House of Representatives for another term.

He said that the action was in fulfilment of a promise he made to his people during the 2019 general election campaigns in the spirit of equity and fairness among the four local governments in the constituency.

According to him, I chose not to return to the House for the second term in fulfillment of the promise I made earlier.

“For the sake of integrity, my decision was based on my consideration of other local governments within my constituency- Kajola and Iwajowa, which have not presented a representative for almost 16 years now,” he said.

Commenting, Alhaji Ademola Babalola, the NUJ Chairman in Oyo State, thanked Peller for his consistent sponsoring of the programme and unflinching support to the union.

Babalola said that the lecture was apt and timely ahead of the inauguration of the newly elected public office holders at the just concluded general elections.

He said that the lecture had educated elected public office holders and other Nigerians on the need to keep every promise made at any given period of time.

