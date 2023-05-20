Claretian university admits 152 students, holds 2nd matriculation

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matriculation ceremony of the new students was the second by the institution, following the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) approval in 2021.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wenceslaus Madu, said the university, which admitted 71 students at its maiden matriculation in 2021, had grown from two schools to three .

He said the university had commenced academic programmes in the School of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences leading to the Bachelor’s degrees in Nursing Sciences, Public Health and Physiotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Claretian University has an eye on innovation and through our consultancy services unit.

“We have commenced short courses and training to equip our students with digital soft skills and also the training of basic health care workers through several professional certification courses in nursing and primary healthcare.

“This will address the skill gap as a result of brain drain ravaging Nigeria,” he noted.

The vice chancellor said the university was collaborating with the Imo State University (IMSU), especially in the area of TETFund and research.

He said the institution had developed a cost-sharing student-work programme through which students could earn some money to support themselves while studying.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured parents that the university would do its best to inculcate sound moral values and enduring academic culture on the students.

“In doing this, CUN will be furnishing you with periodic progress report about your wards.

“The inculcation of the virtues of discipline, honesty, humility, respect and self-reliance shall be our core values,” he added.

He congratulated the new students, parents and guardians for their confidence in the institution, assuring them that the university would not disappoint them.