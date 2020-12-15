The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, who is a member of the Supreme Court, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday, December 15, in Abuja.

The CJN, 66, is currently receiving treatment in Dubai, Saulawa also stated.

Nigeria has reported 73,374 COVID-19 cases, 66, 314 recoveries and 1, 197 deaths as of December 14, 2020, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).