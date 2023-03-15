CIPM condoles with Lagos Govt over train accident, shares relief items with victims

The team led by the CIPM registrar and chief executive officer, Oluwatoyin Naiwo on behalf of the President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Olusegun Mojeed, the governing council and members of the institute condoled with the state government on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The CIPM team was received by members of the body of Permanent Secretaries, Directors of the Civil Service and representatives of the CIPM Alausa Chapter.

Speaking during the visit, the registrar affirmed the institute’s support for the state government and also presented relief materials for the victims of the incident.

It would be recalled that a passenger train crashed into the state government staff bus in Ikeja on Thursday, March 9, 2023, while the bus was crossing the rail track to link Ikeja GRA.

Reacting to the institute’s gesture, Boladele Dapo-Thomas, Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, on behalf of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu appreciated and commended the CIPM for its thoughtfulness to pay a visit at a time like this.