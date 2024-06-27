ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chaos in Jigawa as farmers clash with herders in forest, 3 injured

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victims were rushed to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Farmers and Herders clash [FarmingFarmersFarms]
Farmers and Herders clash [FarmingFarmersFarms]

Recommended articles

“We received the information about the incident on Tuesday, at about 2:15 pm,” DSP Lawal Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), said in a statement.

On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Kiyawa Division, alongside his patrol team, rushed to the scene."

The team included Kiyawa Local Government officials, Chairmen of Kautal Hore and Miyetti Allah, the Association of Farmers of Nigeria (AFAN), and Village Heads of the four affected communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While dialogue was ongoing among the critical stakeholders, the Police team seized the opportunity to identify three injured victims and rescued six others who were about to be attacked,” he added.

The PPRO added that the victims were rushed to the hospital where they were treated and discharged. According to him, no arrest was made in connection with the incident to avoid further chaos.

Shiisu, however, said that two of the leaders of the herders were identified and would be invited by the Police.

He said preliminary investigation had revealed that the herders acted on misleading information which suggested that the state government had revoked farmlands within the forest reserve that were allocated for farming activities.

The PPRO stated that normalcy had been restored in the affected villages, while patrol had been intensified to avert further breach of peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN recalls that on May 27, five farmers were injured in a similar incident at Hayin Kogi forest in Birnin-Kudu Local Government Area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Tinubu’s budgetary request divide lawmakers at plenary session

Tinubu’s budgetary request divide lawmakers at plenary session

Shettima, govs in closed-door deliberation over minimum wage

Shettima, govs in closed-door deliberation over minimum wage

Medical expert blames 'pure water' for cholera outbreak, urges Govt to ban sale

Medical expert blames 'pure water' for cholera outbreak, urges Govt to ban sale

Is your national ID safe? FG begins probe of alleged data leak

Is your national ID safe? FG begins probe of alleged data leak

Chaos in Jigawa as farmers clash with herders in forest, 3 injured

Chaos in Jigawa as farmers clash with herders in forest, 3 injured

Police capture 21 armed robbers and cultists responsible for killings in Ekiti

Police capture 21 armed robbers and cultists responsible for killings in Ekiti

PHOTOS: NAFDAC issues advisory over sale of fake Ginny non-diary creamer product

PHOTOS: NAFDAC issues advisory over sale of fake Ginny non-diary creamer product

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Late Ramota Bankole, Ex Lagos APC Welfare Secretary [NAN]

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH