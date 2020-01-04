Government of Republic of Chad has withdrawn ended its mission to fight Boko Haram in Nigeria and has also withdrawn it troops from the country.

An army spokesperson, Colonel Azem Bermandoa disclosed this to AFP on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Bermandoa said, “It’s our troops who went to aid Nigerian soldiers months ago returning home. They have finished their mission. None of our soldiers remains in Nigeria.”

This is coming barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari said withdrawal of military from troubled areas would not be rushed.

The president reassured Nigerians on Friday, January 3, 2020, that withdrawal of the military from areas where peace had been restored will not be done in a manner that will expose communities to more risks of attacks.

He said the withdrawals will be gradual and carefully planned, not abrupt or arbitrary to jeopardise the success already recorded by the military.