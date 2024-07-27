ADVERTISEMENT
Certain groups looking to use protest to incite violence, crime -Minister warns

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lokpobiri appealed to the youth and all Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to achieve the desired progress and avoid actions that could jeopardise the collective future.

Minister of State for Petroleaum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of State for Petroleaum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri [Twitter:@senlokpobiri]

Lokpobiri said this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerians across the 36 states including FCT have planned a nationwide protest between Aug.1 and Aug.10 against what they termed ”bad governance.”

Some Civil Society Organisations and groups have denounced the protest while urging the organisers to go into dialogue with the government to find a way out of the current economic quagmire.

“We understand the frustrations and challenges faced by many Nigerians, but it is essential to approach these issues constructively.

“President Bola Tinubu is dedicated to revitalising our economy and bringing renewed hope through well-thought-out policies and programmes.

“Now more than ever, we need to stand together and support the initiatives being put in place. Our collective efforts will pave the way for a more prosperous Nigeria,” Lokpobiri said.

He emphasised the importance of unity and patience as the government works to address the nation’s diverse issues.

Acknowledging the role of protest in a democracy, the minister warned against those who might exploit these events for malicious purposes.

“Certain groups are looking to use this protest to incite violence and crime. We must not let non-state actors disrupt our peace and stability,” he cautioned.

He called for constructive engagement and dialogue over any action that could unsettle the nation.

“While protesting is your democratic right, consider the broader implications on our national stability and progress. Dialogue and collaboration are far more effective solutions.

“President Tinubu is a true democrat who listens to the people. He is already implementing measures to address our nation’s challenges,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

