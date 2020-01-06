Candidates who, through 321 Study, prepared – and sat – for the November 2019 diet of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) exams passed massively.

This success rate was attributed to the quality of lectures candidates received from the online study platform.

Speaking on the massive success recorded by candidates who prepared for the much-coveted professional exam, 321Study’s Head of Operations, Nnaemeka Odunukwe, said 70% of all the students who registered with the company and sat for the November diet passed.

"We called our students who wrote the exam and I can confirm that about 70% passed”, said an excited Nnaemeka.

“We also confirmed from them that the quality of our tutors, as well as our platform, are pretty excellent.”

The company’s Head of Operations said it was a thing of joy for them to see that the people they came into business to help are actually receiving that needed help. “70% is graded A. I can tell you we’ve made an A in our very first outing after we commenced operations. You can then imagine what the future holds for us and our students,” he added.

What's 321 study?

321Study is an online study platform that prepares candidates intensively for professional exams like ICAN. The platform comes with convenience, as students are given the opportunity to choose where and when to study using mobile phones, tablets or computers.

It means students can now spend more time with their family and loved ones on weekends, instead of being in study centres all through. Also, students can move at their pace but with a push from 321study Support team.

For quality, the lectures are handled by the same A-list facilitators found in leading tutorial centres in Abuja and Lagos.

The quality of delivery is higher than what is received in the most rated physical lecture locations because 321Study management compels facilitators to engage in deeper and wider research before taking on any course topic.

Students are also saved money on both tuition and logistics. First, the cost of each course is far cheaper than what it takes to access same course in any physical lecture centre; secondly, using 321Study will make it possible for students to save money on the costs of movement to and from lecture venues.

The savings include transport costs, time spent commuting and time wasted when lectures don’t hold. The commuting time saved can be used for studying on the 321study platform.

Perhaps the best benefit of using 321Study has to be a curb on the toll which having to leave family and loved ones behind to spend all weekends in a lecture centre takes on candidates. With 321Study, candidates no longer need to leave home. Lectures are taken at home. The same number of hours will be dedicated to studying, but break times which will be taken intermittently will be spent with family and loved ones.

Odunukwe advised candidates who will be sitting for March 2020 diet of ICAN to register with 321Study, so as to experience the same level of success those before them experienced.