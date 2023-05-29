The sports category has moved to a new website.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN congratulates Tinubu, asks him to find lasting solutions Nigeria’s problems

Bayo Wahab

Okoh urged Nigerians to come together as a people. This

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)
CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

CAN said Tinubu needs to work tirelessly to address the challenges facing the country.

The President of the association, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said this in a statement on Monday, May 29, 2023, following Tinubu’s inauguration.

Okoh said, “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he assumes office today.

“This is a momentous occasion for Nigeria, and we wish President Tinubu well as he takes on the responsibilities of leading our great nation. Nigeria is facing a number of challenges that require strong and decisive leadership.

“From security concerns to economic struggles, it is clear that there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria can reach its full potential. We urge President Tinubu to prioritise these issues and to work tirelessly to find lasting solutions that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Nigeria.

Okoh urged Nigerians to come together as a people. This according to him would make the country stronger than ever.

“To this end, we believe that as His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages the active participation of all Nigerians regardless of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, Nigeria can overcome all obstacles to emerge stronger than ever.

“Once again, we congratulate President Tinubu and wish him all the best as he begins the onerous task of leading Nigeria at this time of our national history”, he said.

Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Abuja.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

