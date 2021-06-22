CAN calls for end to secession agitations in Nigeria

He said that agitations for secession by some individuals and groups in Nigeria coupled with the incidences of armed banditry and kidnapping was impeding rapid development in the country.

According to Lubo, it required concerted efforts from both the government and the governed to contain the menace.

“Nigeria should be united, no matter our differences let us join our hands together so that we can move this country ahead,” he said.

The chairman said that the 22 years of Nigeria’s democracy should not be truncated, stressing ”I feel we can do better and give our best to the country and make it a better place”

He urged Nigerians to always contribute to the progress of the country rather than think about what they can take out of the country.

Lubo commended the armed forces and other security agencies for their efforts in ensuring that peace reigns in the country.

He said that in spite of attacks on some communities in Plateau, Gov. Lalong was committed to finding lasting solutions to the challenges.