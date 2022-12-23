ADVERTISEMENT
Burning of INEC offices in Ebonyi must stop – IGP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has urged police personnel in Ebonyi to ensure that the incessant burning of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices ceases immediately.

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.
Baba urged the personnel to do all within their powers to protect INEC facilities and other public facilities in the state.

“The mode of attack by these hoodlums are complex because they throw bombs and dynamites among others from distances.

“We believe that in addition to providing physical security at the INEC offices, you should liaise with its officials on providing offices for our personnel,” he said.

The IGP said it is the primary responsibility of the police to provide security at INEC offices across the state even before and after the forthcoming general elections.

Existing INEC offices across the state should be relocated to safer places if possible but if not, important materials should be relocated to safer places.

“I appreciate all your efforts to protect lives and properties in Ebonyi and the various assistance of the state government to the force,” he said.

He noted that activities of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in the state should be regulated by the police as it should not operate unchecked.

“There is a law establishing the outfit and I am sure that its responsibilities fall under the supervision of the police.

“There is no problem with the outfit wearing uniforms because even community police officers wear uniforms.

“They must, however, have proper means of identification and it should be reiterated that the task of policing is everyone’s business,” he said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, thanked the IGP for the visit and noted that it has greatly boosted the morale of its personnel in the state.

“We promise to redouble our efforts in securing the lives and properties of the citizens,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba used the opportunity to answer questions and attend to issues of concern for police personnel.

The IGP was on Dec. 22, conferred with the Ebonyi merit award alongside other distinguished Nigerians by Gov. David Umahi.

