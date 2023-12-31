Buhari's minister faces EFCC investigators Wednesday over alleged ₦37bn fraud

As reported by The Punch, Umar-Farouq was asked to appear before interrogators at the EFCC headquarters, Jabbi, Abuja, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, to explain the money allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete.

“The commission is investigating a case of money laundering involving the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development during your time as minister.

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly report for an interview with the undersigned. Scheduled as follows: Wednesday, 3rd of January, 2024. Time: 10 am. This request is made pursuant to Section 38 (I) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 & Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011,” read the EFCC invitation.

The erstwhile minister had earlier denied knowledge of Okwete, who is still being held by the anti-graft commission.

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account last Monday, Umar-Farouq stressed that the contractor neither worked for nor represented her in any way whatsoever, describing the linkages as spurious.

“There have been a number of reports linking me to a purported investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into the activities of one James Okwete, someone completely unknown to me.

“James Okwete neither worked for nor represented me in any way whatsoever. The linkages and associations to my person are spurious. While I resist the urge to engage in any media trial whatsoever, I have, however, contacted my legal team to explore possible options to seek redress on the malicious attack on my person.

“I remain proud to have served my country as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and would defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so,” she tweeted.

