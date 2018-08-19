news

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed has revealed that some of President Buhari’s relatives are planning to convince him to recall the sacked Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.

Mohammed sad this while speaking in an interview with Punch.

He said “There is an ethnic attempt by those who are related to Buhari, who are from Daura, who must be related to Lawan Daura, who now want to travel to the United Kingdom to ask Buhari to reverse himself and virtually bring back Lawan Daura and then sack the National Security Adviser who was supposed to be Lawan Daura’s boss but who he never respected and who he was not even in speaking terms with.

“You can see that the whole thing now is becoming a typical Nigerian football game where everybody kicks it the way he likes. It is very unfortunate and it is more or less heading towards a climax of the kind of Presidency we chose for ourselves in 2015 and the kind of situation Nigeria now finds itself.”

Daura’s sack

Daura was sacked by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who stood in for Buhari, while he was away on a 10-day working vacation.

Osinbajo sacked Daura following the siege laid on the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS.

Speaking on the siege, Mohammed said “What happened was very unfortunate and whichever side you want to blame or give credit to, it has really reduced our country, our democracy to that of a banana republic and the fact that since the event happened, there has been no statement-except the one which came from the office of the Acting President, denying any involvement in what happened.

“Now, this Lawan Daura has been arrested and all the noise about searches being conducted in his house or houses either in Abuja or other places. What happened or did not happen to him is a story for another day. As far as I am concerned, the event itself has been a great disservice to this country and as I said, it has reduced us to the place of a banana republic which is very, very unfortunate.

“This democracy has cost us so much in terms of money, in terms of labour, in terms of political argumentation for it to be seen to be threatened this way by a gangster and a few of his servicemen holding huge Israeli guns, it is really unfortunate and it speaks volumes about the kind of government we are running and the kind of leadership we have.

“Since the event happened and the dismissal and arrest of Lawan Daura there has been no statement from Buhari himself, only guesswork. There is also the spin that what (Yemi) Osinbajo did; he did it with the knowledge and blessings of Buhari.”

ALSO READ: Presidency says Daura's sack as DSS boss affects Leah Sharibu

APC Vs PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused each other of planning the DSS blockade.

According to the ruling party, the timely intervention of the security operatives neutralised an alleged plan by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to cause trouble in the legislative chamber.

President Buhari returned to the country on Saturday, August 18, 2018.