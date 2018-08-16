Pulse.ng logo
Presidency says Daura's sack as DSS boss affects Leah Sharibu

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the government is close to a breakthrough on Sharibu's return.

  • Published:
Aisha Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram has revealed that Leah Sharibu has not renounced Christianity. play

The last Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu

(Punch)

The presidency has revealed that the recent dismissal of Lawal Daura as the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) will affect the negotiations for the release of Leah Sharibu from the custody of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

When terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21.

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush, Leah Sharibu was reportedly kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

While speaking during an interview on ARISE TV, President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said a breakthrough in negotiations for her release was close before Daura was fired.

He said, "At the risk of revealing something, I know that a breakthrough was about being achieved on Leah Sharibu before what happened to the DG DSS happened.

"There has to be that interface between him and his former subordinates who are now running the show for a while."

Daura was sacked by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on August 7, 2018, after DSS operatives invaded the National Assembly complex and prevented lawmakers from entering for unknown reasons.

Since his dismissal, Daura has been interrogated by different security agencies and Adesina said he has to be fully debriefed by the DSS as he's since been replaced by Matthew Seiyefa in an acting capacity.

Leah's family continue in distress

Leah Sharibu's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school play Leah Sharibu's mother, Rebecca Sharibu (VOA)
 

Leah Sharibu's continued stay in Boko Haram captivity has put her family under a lot of distress, as they have complained that the government has not been reaching out to them on her status.

When she turned 15 in May, her father, Nathan Sharibu, lamented about how the family has been in a confused state since the abduction with no word from the government.

"We are just sad. We are even confused in the family right now. I have not heard anything from the government concerning my daughter. I'm pleading with the government to do their duty," he said.

Days later, her mother, Rebecca, vowed that, when she's released, Leah will not return to the school where she was abducted.

"When my daughter comes back, I'll not allow her to go to that school again," she said.

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet

