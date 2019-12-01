President Muhammadu Buhari’s Daughter, Zahra Indimi has expressed her support for the controversial bill seeking to regulate social media in Nigeria.

Zahra backs the bill barely 24 hours after her mother, Aisha Buhari threw her weight behind the ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation 2019’ sponsored by Senator Muhammad Sani Musa.

Speaking at an event organised in Abuja by her foundation, ZMB Homes, tagged, Zahra said, she supports fair regulation of social media.

She said, “Whatever it is, you need to understand and know the implication of the bill. So that’s what we need to do as young people. We need to research more, understand what is going on instead of just making silly comments every now and then and blaming people for no reason. So I am in support of regulations, but fair regulations.”

On her experience with cyber bullies, Zahra narrated how people constantly blame and attack for her father’s decision.

She said, “2015 was when I knew what bullying was. It started with my photos going viral. I was actually having a yoga class and I was sweating but people were busy sending my pictures up and down. People used it for their gain during the campaign.

“But the issue changed the way people looked at my dad because they didn’t know that we were educated, we could speak English, and we could dress. So it changed a few things for good. It showed another light. People then understood that in the North not everybody is illiterate.

“The 2015 elections went well. After 100 days, then the blow started coming. ‘Zahra your father did this… Zahra your father did that. But seriously, am I in office with him? Do I take any vital decision?

“Did you understand why some decisions are being taken? When I post my picture, it is my picture. It is not your child’s picture. I kept wondering why people do this to me constantly.”

She went on to advise victims of cyberbully not to be intimidated by hateful persons.

“I know we have people who are victims here. So to be honest, if you are a victim you need to feel sorry for those people; they want to be where you are and they are not there. So they will try to pull you down. Would you let them pull you down? No. You need to know that you have the values that someone also wants.”