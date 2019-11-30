Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has called for the regulation of social media through Senator Muhammad Sani Musa’s ‘Protection from internet falsehoods and manipulation and other related matters bill 2019.’

The controversial bill has generated debate since it scaled second reading on the floor of the red chamber.

While speaking at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs General Assembly and National Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Friday, November 29, 2019, the wife of the President urged the Federal Government to regulate social media like Chinese government did to its 1.3 billion citizens.

“On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people,” she said.

Aisha also slams governors

The First Lady also criticised governors for not providing basic amenities and infrastructure for their people.

She called on state governors and ministers to do the needful saying people cannot afford potable water in the country.

“We should either fasten our seatbelt or do the needful or we will all regret it very soon because, at the rate things are going, things are getting completely out of hand. The VP (Yemi Osinbajo) is here, some ministers are here, they are supposed to do justice to the situation.

“People cannot afford potable water in this country while we have governors. Since this is the highest decision-making body of Islamic affairs, for those that are listening, we should fear God, and we should know that one day, we will return to God and account for our deeds here on earth.”

However, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinabajo disagreed with Mrs Buhari on social media regulation.

The VP said that there were laws to deal with the abuse of the platforms.