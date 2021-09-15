The Deputy Commissioner of Police was in July implicated in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain and launder money in partnership with international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Ray Hushpuppi.

The indictment led to Kyari's suspension and an internal investigation was launched, with a report recently submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Pulse Nigeria

When quizzed on the status of the investigation, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said in a televised interview on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 that it is still ongoing.

The minister said the report and recommendations have already been submitted to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

He said the international connotations of the scandal make it important to do consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Justice before a final decision is taken.

"Thereafter, we'll take it to Mr President for final consideration," he said.

Dingyadi assured Nigerians that authorities will take the correct position on the matter and appealed for patience from the public.

Kyari has already been replaced as the Head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) by DCP Tunji Disu.

Kyari's scandalous link to Hushpuppi

The link between the two was made public following the unsealing of an indictment involving them and four others who scammed a Qatari businessperson of $1.1 million.

Court documents alleged that Hushpuppi arranged for Kyari to have his co-conspirator, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, arrested following a disagreement over sharing of proceeds of the scam.

Hushpuppi arrested in Dubai Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Ghana

Vincent had contacted the victim to divert the loot to himself, prompting Hushpuppi to threaten him with repercussions which later came in the form of police intervention.

According to the affidavit, Kyari carried out the request and sent Hushpuppi photographs of a detained Vincent, as well as account details to receive his monetary reward.

A portion of the extracted cellphone records showed Hushpuppi explicitly told Kyari that Vincent sabotaged a job he was running, and asked that his partner be given 'serious beating of his life'.

"Please sir I want to spend money to send this boy to jail, let him go for a very long time," he texted Kyari after Vincent was arrested on January 20.

"Let me know how I can send money to the team sir. Let them deal with him like armed robber," he said in another text message.

Kyari alerted Hushpuppi a month later that Vincent had fallen ill in custody, suffering from fever and rashes he got from cellmates.

Hushpuppi later told the officer to release the detainee on February 25, but without his electronic devices, a request Kyari accepted.

The records also showed the police officer provided the account information for a bank account at Zenith Bank, an account not registered in his name.

Hushpuppi in May 2020 sent the police officer receipts for two bank transactions totalling $20,600 (over N8 million) sent to a Nigerian bank account, payments speculated to have been a bribe paid to his team.

The FBI said Kyari's knowing involvement in the scheme allowed Hushpuppi and others to continue defrauding the victim undetected.

The 46-year-old has in the past faced serious allegations of misconduct, but faced no serious investigations.