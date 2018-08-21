Buhari vows to free Nigeria from corruption in Sallah message

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to put an end to corruption in the country and foster a prosperous Nigeria in his Sallah message to Muslim faithfuls.

The president took to his official Twitter account (@MBuhari) on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, to urge Nigerians to resist the spirit of selfishness, greed and corruption to make the country a better place.

He further called on Nigerians to rise above personal interests and promote harmony in the country while his administration builds a Nigeria that appeals to all.

He posted, "Eid-ul-Adha offers an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim Alaihis-Salam to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another.

"We must imbibe this lesson and make it a duty to sacrifice for others and to always remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Selfishness, greed and corruption have no place in our lives and in our dealings with one another.

"On this occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I urge all Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and to promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.

"I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on this year's celebration. I assure you all that our administration will not rest or relent as we work to build the Nigeria of our dreams - secure, prosperous and free from the ravages of corruption."

I'll jail more thieves - Buhari

Upon his return from London after a 10-day vacation, President Buhari vowed to jail more of those who have endangered Nigeria's economic fortunes .

"We are going to jail more of the thieves, you know, that brought the economic problem to the country. I think this is really expected of me and I will do it," he said.

The president is currently in his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah celebration.