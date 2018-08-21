Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari vows to free Nigeria from corruption in Sallah message

Buhari President vows to free Nigeria from corruption in Sallah message

He urged Nigerians to resist the spirit of selfishness, greed and corruption to make the country a better place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari vows to free Nigeria from corruption in Sallah message play President Muhammadu Buhari (State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to put an end to corruption in the country and foster a prosperous Nigeria in his Sallah message to Muslim faithfuls.

The president took to his official Twitter account (@MBuhari) on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, to urge Nigerians to resist the spirit of selfishness, greed and corruption to make the country a better place.

He further called on Nigerians to rise above personal interests and promote harmony in the country while his administration builds a Nigeria that appeals to all.

He posted, "Eid-ul-Adha offers an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim Alaihis-Salam to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another.

"We must imbibe this lesson and make it a duty to sacrifice for others and to always remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Selfishness, greed and corruption have no place in our lives and in our dealings with one another.

"On this occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I urge all Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and to promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.

"I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on this year's celebration. I assure you all that our administration will not rest or relent as we work to build the Nigeria of our dreams - secure, prosperous and free from the ravages of corruption."

I'll jail more thieves - Buhari

Upon his return from London after a 10-day vacation, President Buhari vowed to jail more of those who have endangered Nigeria's economic fortunes.

"We are going to jail more of the thieves, you know, that brought the economic problem to the country. I think this is really expected of me and I will do it," he said.

The president is currently in his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah celebration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Illegal Migration At least 30,000 Nigerians awaiting deportation in Germanybullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President in Katsina ahead of Sallah festivities
2019 Election 7 corruption allegations that will frustrate Saraki's presidential ambition - APC
Sallah Message President Buhari tasks Nigerians on harmony, tolerance
Buhari President resumes office, meets security chiefs
Oshiomhole Reps beg Buhari to arrest APC Chairman for 'primitive' attacks on Saraki, National Assembly
In Kano Govt. disburses N99m to 6, 600 women
Buhari No more free money like GEJ’s time – APC spokesman
Okorocha ‘I am more popular than Atiku in his state, Adamawa,’ Governor
Buhari President vows to jail more people
Buhari President has returned from vacation

Local

Buhari slaughters ram for Sallah (Photos)
Buhari President slaughters ram for Sallah (Photos)
Gunrunner, soldier, policeman, 4 Fulani militiamen arrested for fuelling conflict
Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis Gunrunner, soldier, policeman, 4 Fulani militiamen arrested for fuelling conflict
Yobe Governor says army didn't rescue any abducted schoolgirls
Security Fears Yobe Govt. places 12-hour ban on vehicular movements during Sallah
Albert Bassey EFCC to arraign Akwa-Ibom Senator for allegedly receiving N254m car gifts