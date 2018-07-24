Pulse.ng logo
Buhari urges APC members not to be troubled by defections

Buhari made this known in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

  • Published:
President Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to be troubled by the recent defection of some lawmakers in the National Assembly.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari commended the APC leadership for its commitment to the party’s unity.

Over 50 APC members in the National Assembly, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 dumped the ruling party.

According to Shehu, the President wished the decampees well and said that their exit will not affect the APC.

Committed to democracy

The President also expressed that he is totally committed to the values of democracy and freedom of choice.

He also wished the APC Lawmakers who left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), well.

You will recall that former APC spokesman, Timi Frank, on Sunday, July 22, 2018 had earlier hinted that 5 Governors, 30 Senators and 135 members of the House of Reps would dump the ruling party.

See the full statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice as well as total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

In his reaction to the developments Tuesday morning at the National Assembly, the President noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads; neither did he harbour anything against any of them.

As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies.

Noting that the APC had done its utmost to stop the defections, the President commended the leadership of the party for relentlessly working for its unity and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.

President Buhari assured members of the APC of his total support and urged party faithful not to despair but to see the defections as a seasonal occurrence that happens on election eve.

He expressed confidence that no harm or injury will be done to the party and its aspirations by the movements.

President Buhari wished all the decamped members the best in their future undertakings.

Today, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, Nigerians woke up to reports that security personnel have laid siege on the homes of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

