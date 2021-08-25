The opposition PDP had issued a statement to say the attack that claimed the lives of two top military officers, is one more proof of the president's cluelessness and incompetence.

In a statement through his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the president said “the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity."

According to President Buhari, “the attack launched on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, rather than throw a dampener into the morale of our Armed Forces as it is intended to, will buoy their determination to make a decisive end of criminality in the country.

"The attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat."

He added that "the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time."

The president “commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones, and prayed God to comfort them."

He also vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, "as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

“The president thanks all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of our military, and urges those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.”