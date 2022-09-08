RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Imo on Sept. 13 to inaugurate projects completed by the Gov. Hope Uzodimma -led government.

Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, disclosed this on Wednesday in Owerri while speaking with newsmen after the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council.

He said that among the projects the president would inaugurate were the 36km Owerri-Orlu dual carriage way, the first phase of the 53km Owerri-Okigwe dual carriage road and the reconstructed Imo House of Assembly complex.

“The assembly complex has been refurbished and re-equipped with state-of-the art equipment and furniture that have brought it to a world class standard and in fact, the best in Nigeria today.

“The two signature roads have made a difference in the economic development of the state, cutting across over seven local government areas. They qualify among the best in Nigeria and anywhere in the world,” he said.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr Ralph Nwosu, has confirmed that the roads were ready for inauguration.

“The roads are ready. Everything is in place and the state is good to go “, he said.

