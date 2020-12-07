President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the national assembly on Thursday, December 10, 2020, his aides have told Pulse.

Details of the president’s address to legislators are still sketchy at this point, but Pulse has learnt that the nation’s Commander-in-Chief will appraise the legislature on what the executive has been doing to deal with the insecurity challenge bedeviling the country.

On Saturday, November 28, 2020, over 43 rice farmers were murdered by terrorists in a rice farm in the Jere local government area of Borno State.

The killings sparked outrage across Nigeria, with lawmakers deliberating on how to fix Nigeria’s alarming security problems, for hours on end.

Afterwards, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, informed Nigerians that President Buhari has agreed to address parliament on what is being done to tackle the spate of terrorism and banditry in the country.