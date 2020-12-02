President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to address the House of Representatives on the state of insecurity in the country over the gruesome killing of 43 farmers in Borno State.

The lawmakers had on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, summoned the president following the killing of the farmers on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at a rice field in Garin Kwashebe area of the state.

According to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, a date has been agreed on between the lawmakers and the president, adding that the date would be communicated soon.

Gbajabiamila said the president is more concerned than most on the insecurity of the nation. He added that President Buhari will speak to the Nigerian people through their representatives soon.

