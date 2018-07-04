Buhari thanks President Macron for commitment towards Nigeria

news

President Buhari has thanked the French President, Emmanuel Macron for his commitment towards Nigeria and West-Africa.

President Macron paid Buhari a visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Buhari also said that Nigeria will continue to work with France in the area of security and the fight against corruption.

The President, in a tweet, said “I thank President Macron for his understanding and his commitment towards Nigeria and West Africa. We will continue to work with France for the benefit of both countries, in security, the fight against corruption, the economy, and in tackling the effects of climate change.

“France is vital to Nigeria. When I assumed office, my first ports of call were our neighbours, Chad,Niger, Cameroon and Benin, which all happen to be former French colonies. It was the sensible thing to do. When you develop good relations with your neighbours it yields dividends.”

$475m agreement

The governments of Nigeria and France also signed three agreements worth $475m on social amenities and reforestation.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the agreements cover Urban Mobility Improvement Programme of Lagos State, sustainable water supply in Kano city and reforestation in Ogun.

President Macron who worked as intern in Abuja one, said it was an emotional moment for him to be back in Nigeria after 17 years.

The French President, while speaking on his planned visit to the Afrika Shrine, said that Fela, Femi and Seun Kuti are very famous in France.

Macron also described the Afrika Shrine as an important symbol of African culture.