Buhari in closed door meeting with French President, Macron

The French President and members of his entourage arrived the presidential villa at about 4.35p.m.

  • Published:
French President, Emmanuel Macron (L) and President Buhari (R)

(ThiaDayLIVE)
President Muhammadu Buhari and the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron are currently engaged in bilateral talks bordering on security and terrorism at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the French leader and members of his entourage arrived the presidential villa at about 4.35p.m.

He was received at the forecourt of the presidential villa by President Buhari.

Others at the forecourt of the presidential villa to welcome the French leader include Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

NAN learnt that the bilateral talks between the two presidents would centre on issues bordering on security and terrorism.

ALSO READ: See traffic diversion plan for Macron's visit to Afrika Shrine

Macron had on Monday in Nouakchott during the closing ceremony of the AU Summit met with the Nigerian leader.

The French leader will after his engagement with Buhari visit the Afrika Shrine, a nightclub in Lagos founded by Nigerian music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

