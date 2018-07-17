Pulse.ng logo
Buhari seeks NASS approval of funds for 2018 budget, 2019 elections

President Buhari wants the National Assembly to approve extra funds for cuts made in the 2018 budget and the 2019 general elections.

  • Published:
Pulse Opinion: The National Assembly has a N14.5bn question to answer over 2018 budget play Buhari seeks NASS approval of funds for 2018 budget, 2019 elections (Inside Arewa)

President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking National Assembly’s approval of funds for the cuts made by lawmakers in the 2018 budget as well as the 2019 general elections.

Buhari stated this in a letter entitled ‘Request for Virement and Supplementary Budget’ addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki and read at plenary on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Other government agencies and establishments listed on the request for funds for the 2019 general elections include; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Office to the National Security Advised (NSA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Securities and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

A breakdown of the budget seen by Pulse indicates that INEC would get N189,207,544,893; NSA - 4,281,500,000; DSS – N12,213,282,455; NSCDC – N3,573,524,500; Police - N30,541,317,432; NIS - N2,628,143,320.

“As you are aware, the 2019 general election is scheduled to be conducted early in 2019. To ensure that adequate arrangements are made for free and fair election, it has become necessary to appropriate funds to enable the relevant agencies to commence preparations,” Buhari said.

“INEC and the security agencies have accordingly recently submitted their requests and these have been subjected to the usual budget evaluation. The aggregate cost of the election is estimated at N254, 445, 322,600.

“However, in line with the prevailing fiscal conditions, I’m proposing that the sum of N164, 104, 792, 65 be provided for through virement or supplementation of the 2018 budget. I propose that the balance of N78, 340, 530, 535 mostly related to personnel allowances, fueling and other costs not required until election proper be provided in their 2019 budget."

The proposal for the 2019 election is as summarised below:

INEC

2018 supplementary – N143, 512, 529, 445

2019 budget - N45, 695, 015,438

Total: N189, 207, 544, 893 

Office of the National Security Adviser

2018 supplementary – N3, 855, 500, 000

2019 budget - N426, 000, 000

Total – N4, 281, 500,000

DSS

2018 supplementary – N2,903,638,000

2019 budget – N9,309,644,455

Total – N12,213,213,282,455 

NSCDC

2018 supplementary – N1,845,597,000

2019 budget – N1, 727, 997, 500

Total – N3,573,534,500 

Nigeria Police

2018 supplementary – N11, 457, 417, 432

2019 budget – N19, 083, 900, 000

Total – N30, 541, 317, 432

NIS

2018 supplementary – N530, 110, 078

2019 budget – N2, 098,033, 142

Total – N2, 628, 143, 320

Total amount

2018 supplementary – N164, 104, 792, 065

2019 budget - N78, 314, 530, 535

Total - N242, 445, 322, 600

ALSO READ: The National Assembly has a N14.5bn question to answer over 2018 budget

Cuts in the 2018 budget

“You will also recall that when I signed the 2018 appropriation act, I indicated the need for reinstatement of certain cuts made to certain critical projects provided in the original executive bill. I’m therefore submitting for your consideration the reinstatement of most of the most critical of such cuts totalling N67,742,216,150," Buhari said.

“The total amount required to be provided for in the 2018 budget for the 2019 general election and to restore the identified critical projects to the amount earlier proposed is therefore N228, 854, 800, 250. Implementing a budget of N9.12 trillion for 2018 is extremely challenging and therefore, I do not consider it expedient to propose a further increase 2018 supplementary of N3, 855, 500, 000.

“Accordingly, I invite the distinguished senate to consider, in the national interest, relocating some of the funds appropriated for the new projects which were inserted into the 2018 budget proposal totalling N 578, 319, 951, 904 to cover the sum of N228, 854, 800, 205 required as noted above,” he added.

President Buhari had accused the National Assembly of cutting allocations for key infrastructural projects by the Executive and inserting those proposed by lawmakers in the N9.120 trillion 2018 budget.

The National Assembly defended their action and further advised President Buhari to submit a supplementary budget for approval.

