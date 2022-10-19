RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari says Nigeria Air to begin operations before end of 2022

Ima Elijah

Fun Fact: This is the first time the president will personally speak on Nigeria Air.

Nigeria Air
Nigeria Air

Read Also

The President spoke on the matter in Abuja while declaring open the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised to evaluate the level of progress made in the implementation of the Nine Priority Agenda of his administration.

The progress report: Buhari said the establishment of Nigeria Air is at 91% completion, and is expected to commence flight operations before the end of this year.

He said certification of Lagos and Abuja international airports by the International Civil Aviation Organization is ongoing, while Kano and Port Harcourt Airports are also undergoing similar certification processes.

Buhari proves that he is working last minute: The President said “high-impact projects” had been implemented across the country to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Buhari highlights progress made in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health, anti-corruption among others...

Buhari told participants and guests at the retreat, including the Keynote Speaker and immediate past President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that over 3,800 kilometres of roads had been constructed across the country, while 38 new aircraft were acquired for the Nigerian Air Force to boost the fight against insurgency.

He added that 38.7 million Nigerians had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 35 per cent of the total eligible population target for vaccination.

On infrastructure, the President said: In recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this administration to leave a lasting legacy, we have implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Some of the notable achievements include the completion of 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line and railway ancillary facilities; the completion of over 156.5km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway modernization project with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

“On road projects, this administration has constructed 408Km of roads; 2,499Km of SUKUK roads and maintenance of 15,961Km of roads across the country.

“Key among these projects are the construction of 1.9km 2nd Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States with 10.30km approach road; rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriageway; the ongoing rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road, among others.”

Fun Fact: This is the first time the president will personally speak on Nigeria Air.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in the media industry

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in the media industry

Buhari says Nigeria Air to begin operations before end of 2022

Buhari says Nigeria Air to begin operations before end of 2022

NNPC says scale of oil theft has significantly reduced in Niger Delta

NNPC says scale of oil theft has significantly reduced in Niger Delta

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Atiku travels to Europe amid campaign

Atiku travels to Europe amid campaign

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi Celestial church attack

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi Celestial church attack

Police lives matter: HURIWA speaks on killings of officers

Police lives matter: HURIWA speaks on killings of officers

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Imumolen warns Northern elders over endorsing other presidential candidates

Imumolen warns Northern elders over endorsing other presidential candidates

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month-old strike

Here's what we imagined Buhari thought [Twitter]

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. (NiDCOM)

Abike Dabiri fights Obidient after confirming attack on Nigerian students in India

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet