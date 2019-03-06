President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to do his best to improve Nigeria before he retires to his native Daura, Katsina State after the end of his second term.

The president won the recently-conducted presidential election and will be sworn in for a second term on May 29, 2019 even though his victory is being contested by main opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 76-year-old took to his Twitter account (@MBuhari) on Wednesday, March 6 to promise that he'll do his best to create jobs, provide security, infrastructure and fight corruption.

"At the end of this second and final term, I will, God willing, return to Daura and settle down. Until then, I will continue to do my best for Nigeria, in security, infrastructure, jobs, fighting corruption. I will work even harder than I have done; I will not let Nigerians down," he posted.

The president won the election with 15,191,847 votes, and was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Second-placed Atiku, who polled 11,262,978 votes, described the election as the worst in Nigeria's history and has already filed an ex parte application before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to compel INEC to give it access to inspect materials used for the 2019 presidential election.

In a motion, dated March 4, filed by Chief Chris Uche (SAN) on behalf of Atiku and the PDP, the aggrieved parties asked the tribunal to compel INEC to grant them permission to inspect the Voters Registers, the Smart Card Reader Machines, ballot papers and other vital documents used to conduct the election.

INEC, President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as the three respondents in the motion.