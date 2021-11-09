Buhari resurfaces in France for Paris Peace Forum

The 78-year-old landed at Palais de l'Élysée on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

He will meet Macron to discuss issues including strengthening ties regarding the economy, security, education, health, and halting the threats of COVID-19.

Buhari will also address other world leaders, leaders of civil society, and the private sector at the Paris Peace Forum scheduled to take place from November 11 to 13.

"This year, the leaders will review 80 projects designed to improve peace across the globe and ensure more harmonious living like reforming capitalism for more impact on global economy, responding to the urgency of climate change, fake news and the challenge it poses on journalism and cyber security," Adesina said.

Buhari's arrival in France is his first public sighting since he participated in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland last week.

Some media reports had speculated that he travelled to London for medical check-up, a side trip that was not disclosed to the Nigerian public.

The president has constantly received flak for his numerous medical trips to London that have pooled up to over 200 days since he was first elected in 2015.

He has already gone to London twice this year, for a total of four weeks, for routine medical checks.