Buhari reportedly vows to deal with Ganduje if found guilty

President Buhari has vowed to deal with the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje if he is found guilty of the bribery allegations levelled against him.

The Daily Nigerian released several videos of the Kano state Governor allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors.

According to The Cable, Buhari spoke about the bribery allegation against the Governor while interacting with members of the Nigerian community in France.

The President was in France for the Peace Forum which held from November 11 – November 13, 2018.

Buhari snaps

The Cable reports that the President snapped when a student on scholarship from Kano state praised Governor Ganduje and asked the Federal Government to emulate him.

“Haven’t you watched the videos of the governor stuffing dollars under his gown?

“We gave the videos to security agencies for vetting. And we will surely take action on the matter if he is found guilty," Buhari said.

"The president’s response did not go down well with a member representing Nassarawa Constituency, Nassir Ali-Ahmed and personal assistant to the president on Broadcast Media, Sha’aban Sharada, who pleaded with journalists to remove the portion where the president made remark on the governor," Daily Nigerian reports.

Court stops probe

Meanwhile, a Kano High court has ordered the state House of Assembly to stop its investigation into the bribery allegations against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Bribery scandal does not concern Buhari

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, President Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the president has no business interfering in Ganduje's case.

Adesina also said that Buhari will allow the the Kano State House of Assembly to carry out its investigation into the allegations.