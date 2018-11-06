Buhari receives Prince Charles, Camilla in Abuja

news

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Prince Charles at the Presidential Villa.

The new head of commonwealth and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived Abuja at about 2:20pm on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Prince Charles and Camilla have just rounded off trips to Gambia and Ghana in their West African tour. The British royals began their West African tour in Gambia.

He was received at the forecourt of the office of the president by President Buhari who introduced him to other senior government officials.

After exchanging pleasantries, the two leaders went in for a closed door meeting.