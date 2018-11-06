Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari receives Prince Charles, Camilla in Abuja

Buhari receives Prince Charles, Camilla in Abuja

After exchanging pleasantries, the two leaders went in for a closed door meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Prince Charles at the Presidential Villa.

The new head of commonwealth and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived Abuja at about 2:20pm on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

play

 

Prince Charles and Camilla have just rounded off trips to Gambia and Ghana in their West African tour. The British royals began their West African tour in Gambia.

He was received at the forecourt of the office of the president by President Buhari who introduced him to other senior government officials.

play

 

After exchanging pleasantries, the two leaders went in for a closed door meeting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for...bullet

Related Articles

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria
Politics Here are some of the things Prince Charles and his wife Princess Camilla will be doing in Nigeria
Benin monarch in Abuja ahead of Prince Charles visit
Prince Charles to address herdsmen attacks during visit to Nigeria
Lifestyle Prince Charles finally admits to Britain's role in slavery

Local

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abike Dabiri as CEO, Diaspora Commission
Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abike Dabiri as CEO, Diaspora Commission
Dogara condemns alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
Dogara condemns alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
The  President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has criticised the Nigerian Police for responding to Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s distress call.6 things to expect as National Assembly resumes
Saraki condemns police for responding late to Ekweremadu’s distress call
Buhari endorses new minimum wage of N30,000
Buhari endorses new minimum wage of N30,000
X
Advertisement