The statement was issued by the Deputy Director (Information), Media Unit of the State House, Abuja, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, adding that the President also re-appointed Mr Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

Oladunjoye also made it known that Buhari equally retained Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie, Tolu Ogunlesi and Nazir Bashiru as Personal Assistant, New Media; Personal Assistant, Social Media; Special Assistant, Digital/New Media; and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

“Following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement,’’ Oladunjoye added.

He further stated that all appointments took effect from May 29, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Sallau.

President Buhari today inaugurated his cabinet, containing 43 ministers into the Federal Executive Council (FEC), nearly three months after he was sworn in for his second term administration.