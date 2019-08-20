Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn in 22 commissioners into the Lagos State Executive Council nearly three months after the inauguration of his administration.

A total of 13 special advisers were also sworn in during the inauguration ceremony which took place at the Secretariat in Alausa on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

The governor had sent a total of 38 nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly, but three nominees were rejected when the legislative chamber adopted the recommendations of the 16-member ad-hoc committee that screened the nominees on Monday, August 19.

The affected nominees are Olanrewaju Sanusi, Obafemi George, and Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe. The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, mentioned that Governor Sanwo-Olu is at liberty to resubmit their names.

Below is the list of commissioners and special advisers sworn in on Tuesday.

Commissioners

  1. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo - Commissioner for Finance
  2. Folashade Adefisayo - Commissioner for Education
  3. Akin Abayomi - Commissioner for Health
  4. Idris Salako - Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development
  5. Tunji Bello - Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment
  6. Gbenga Omotoso - Commissioner for Information and Strategy
  7. Bolaji Dada - Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
  8. Lere Odusote - Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources
  9. Frederic Oladeinde - Commissioner for Transportation
  10. Gbolahan Lawal - Commissioner for Agriculture
  11. Moruf Akinderu Fatai - Commissioner for Housing
  12. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) - Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
  13. Hakeem Fahm - Commissioner for Science and Technology
  14. Ajibola Ponnle - Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension
  15. Aramide Adeyoye - Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure
  16. Segun Dawodu - Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
  17. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf - Commissioner for Home Affairs
  18. Yetunde Arobieke - Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs
  19. Lola Akande - Commissioner for Commerce and Industry
  20. Olufunke Adebolu - Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture
  21. Sam Egube - Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
  22. Wale Ahmed - Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

Special Advisers

  1. Ruth Bisola Olusanya - Special Adviser for Agriculture
  2. Aderemi Adebowale - Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement
  3. Afolabi Ayantayo - Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs
  4. Toke Benson-Awoyinka - Special Adviser for Housing
  5. Joe Igbokwe - Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources
  6. Tubosun Alake - Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology
  7. Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi - Special Adviser for Urban Development
  8. Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi - Special Adviser for Central Business Districts
  9. Bonu Solomon Saanu - Special Adviser for Arts and Culture
  10. Oluwatoyin Fayinka - Special Adviser for Transportation
  11. Oladele Ajayi - Special Adviser for Commerce and Industry
  12. Tokunbo Wahab - Special Adviser for Education
  13. Solape Hammond - Special Adviser for Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos Global