Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn in 22 commissioners into the Lagos State Executive Council nearly three months after the inauguration of his administration.

A total of 13 special advisers were also sworn in during the inauguration ceremony which took place at the Secretariat in Alausa on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

The governor had sent a total of 38 nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly, but three nominees were rejected when the legislative chamber adopted the recommendations of the 16-member ad-hoc committee that screened the nominees on Monday, August 19.

The affected nominees are Olanrewaju Sanusi, Obafemi George, and Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe. The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, mentioned that Governor Sanwo-Olu is at liberty to resubmit their names.

Below is the list of commissioners and special advisers sworn in on Tuesday.

Commissioners

Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo - Commissioner for Finance Folashade Adefisayo - Commissioner for Education Akin Abayomi - Commissioner for Health Idris Salako - Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development Tunji Bello - Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment Gbenga Omotoso - Commissioner for Information and Strategy Bolaji Dada - Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Lere Odusote - Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources Frederic Oladeinde - Commissioner for Transportation Gbolahan Lawal - Commissioner for Agriculture Moruf Akinderu Fatai - Commissioner for Housing Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) - Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Hakeem Fahm - Commissioner for Science and Technology Ajibola Ponnle - Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension Aramide Adeyoye - Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Segun Dawodu - Commissioner for Youth and Social Development Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf - Commissioner for Home Affairs Yetunde Arobieke - Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs Lola Akande - Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Olufunke Adebolu - Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture Sam Egube - Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Wale Ahmed - Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

Special Advisers