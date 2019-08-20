Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn in 22 commissioners into the Lagos State Executive Council nearly three months after the inauguration of his administration.
A total of 13 special advisers were also sworn in during the inauguration ceremony which took place at the Secretariat in Alausa on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
The governor had sent a total of 38 nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly, but three nominees were rejected when the legislative chamber adopted the recommendations of the 16-member ad-hoc committee that screened the nominees on Monday, August 19.
The affected nominees are Olanrewaju Sanusi, Obafemi George, and Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe. The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, mentioned that Governor Sanwo-Olu is at liberty to resubmit their names.
Below is the list of commissioners and special advisers sworn in on Tuesday.
Commissioners
- Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo - Commissioner for Finance
- Folashade Adefisayo - Commissioner for Education
- Akin Abayomi - Commissioner for Health
- Idris Salako - Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development
- Tunji Bello - Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment
- Gbenga Omotoso - Commissioner for Information and Strategy
- Bolaji Dada - Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
- Lere Odusote - Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources
- Frederic Oladeinde - Commissioner for Transportation
- Gbolahan Lawal - Commissioner for Agriculture
- Moruf Akinderu Fatai - Commissioner for Housing
- Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) - Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
- Hakeem Fahm - Commissioner for Science and Technology
- Ajibola Ponnle - Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension
- Aramide Adeyoye - Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure
- Segun Dawodu - Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
- Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf - Commissioner for Home Affairs
- Yetunde Arobieke - Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs
- Lola Akande - Commissioner for Commerce and Industry
- Olufunke Adebolu - Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture
- Sam Egube - Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
- Wale Ahmed - Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations
Special Advisers
- Ruth Bisola Olusanya - Special Adviser for Agriculture
- Aderemi Adebowale - Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement
- Afolabi Ayantayo - Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs
- Toke Benson-Awoyinka - Special Adviser for Housing
- Joe Igbokwe - Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources
- Tubosun Alake - Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology
- Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi - Special Adviser for Urban Development
- Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi - Special Adviser for Central Business Districts
- Bonu Solomon Saanu - Special Adviser for Arts and Culture
- Oluwatoyin Fayinka - Special Adviser for Transportation
- Oladele Ajayi - Special Adviser for Commerce and Industry
- Tokunbo Wahab - Special Adviser for Education
- Solape Hammond - Special Adviser for Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos Global