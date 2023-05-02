The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, he applauded Osinbajo’s dedication to service especially in catering for the interest of the masses.

Buhari and Osinbajo
Buhari and Osinbajo

Recommended articles

Buhari was part of other distinguished Nigerians that extolled the qualities of Osinbajo at the public presentation of a book in the Vice President’s honour.

The president spoke on Monday at the virtual unveiling of a book titled “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader” written in honour of the vice president by a team of 25 journalists under the auspices of PYO COLLECTIVE.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, he applauded Osinbajo’s dedication to service especially in catering for the interest of the masses.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked Osinbajo for his selflessness and passion for excellence in the execution tasks assigned to his office, acknowledging all of his visits to the different parts of the country to identify with the common people.

“One thing that is admirable about the vice president is his passion for excellence in everything that he is involved with.

“Besides all of his official engagements as vice president, we all saw this attribute exhibited by him right from the campaigns, how he ensured that the right things were done,” he said.

In his remarks, Osinbajo said felt honoured to celebrated in such manner.

The vice president commended former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for his belief in a better Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo commended the elder statesman’s impact and influence in major decisions particularly with regards to uniting Nigerians and promoting peace across the country.

He also expressed gratitude to state governors and other guests present at the event for their support and cooperation throughout the eight years of his stewardship as vice president.

Other dignitaries who attended the event alongside Gowon, were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun.

Others were Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, and the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Musa Akabe.

Former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie, renowned broadcaster, Kadaria Ahmed, also attended the event.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

It is not FG's job to create jobs - Femi Adesina

It is not FG's job to create jobs - Femi Adesina

Sanusi wishes Osinbajo was Nigeria's president

Sanusi wishes Osinbajo was Nigeria's president

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again - Osuntokun

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again - Osuntokun

3 ways the Sudan conflict could possibly end

3 ways the Sudan conflict could possibly end

I was not detained in UK, Obi speaks up on immigration controversy

I was not detained in UK, Obi speaks up on immigration controversy

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja