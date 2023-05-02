Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

Buhari was part of other distinguished Nigerians that extolled the qualities of Osinbajo at the public presentation of a book in the Vice President’s honour.

The president spoke on Monday at the virtual unveiling of a book titled “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader” written in honour of the vice president by a team of 25 journalists under the auspices of PYO COLLECTIVE.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, he applauded Osinbajo’s dedication to service especially in catering for the interest of the masses.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked Osinbajo for his selflessness and passion for excellence in the execution tasks assigned to his office, acknowledging all of his visits to the different parts of the country to identify with the common people.

“One thing that is admirable about the vice president is his passion for excellence in everything that he is involved with.

“Besides all of his official engagements as vice president, we all saw this attribute exhibited by him right from the campaigns, how he ensured that the right things were done,” he said.

In his remarks, Osinbajo said felt honoured to celebrated in such manner.

The vice president commended former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for his belief in a better Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo commended the elder statesman’s impact and influence in major decisions particularly with regards to uniting Nigerians and promoting peace across the country.

He also expressed gratitude to state governors and other guests present at the event for their support and cooperation throughout the eight years of his stewardship as vice president.

Other dignitaries who attended the event alongside Gowon, were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun.

Others were Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, and the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Musa Akabe.