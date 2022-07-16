RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari opens up on why he didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Buhari said he was given a list of 30 presidential aspirants most of whom are his cabinet members and state governors to choose from.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
Recommended articles

Buhari said the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election because the delegates were allowed to pick the candidate of their choice.

The president said this when he paid a Sallah visit to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman Kabir, at his palace on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

On why he didn’t endorse any presidential aspirant, Buhari said during the build-up to the party’s primary, he was given a list of 30 aspirants to pick from. He added that most of the aspirants on the list were his cabinet members and state governors.

Buhari said picking an aspirant from the list would affect the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who was also contesting to become the ruling party’s flag bearer.

The president who spoke in Hausa said, “I was given a list of thirty (30) aspirants to pick from. Most of them were my ministers and governors. So, who will I choose or support?

“One of the governors even came to see me and asked who are we to choose.

“If I do that, it would affect my Vice President because he was listening to our conversation. I then told them to choose who they want.

“So, they elected Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.

“I hope the forthcoming (2023) general elections would also be peaceful just like the way APC conducted its congress where they elected the party’s National Chairman, the presidential candidate, and how the presidential candidate picked his running mate.

“I hope God will help us to conduct the general elections peacefully.”

The president, however, appealed to Nigerians to allow peace to reign during the 2023 general elections.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun Decides: Group lauds INEC for providing devices for PWDs

Osun Decides: Group lauds INEC for providing devices for PWDs

How Bola Tinubu emerged our flag-bearer in APC – Buhari

How Bola Tinubu emerged our flag-bearer in APC – Buhari

Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election - CSOs

Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election - CSOs

Buhari pays homage to Emir of Katsina, returns to Abuja

Buhari pays homage to Emir of Katsina, returns to Abuja

Osinbajo admitted to hospital, to undergo surgery

Osinbajo admitted to hospital, to undergo surgery

Buhari opens up on why he didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant

Buhari opens up on why he didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant

OsunDecides2022: Gov Oyetola floors Adeleke in polling unit

OsunDecides2022: Gov Oyetola floors Adeleke in polling unit

OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins his polling unit with landslide margin

OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins his polling unit with landslide margin

APC wins Aregbesola's polling unit despite minister's refusal to vote

APC wins Aregbesola's polling unit despite minister's refusal to vote

Trending

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break