Buhari opens up on why he didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant

Buhari said the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election because the delegates were allowed to pick the candidate of their choice.

The president said this when he paid a Sallah visit to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman Kabir, at his palace on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

On why he didn’t endorse any presidential aspirant, Buhari said during the build-up to the party’s primary, he was given a list of 30 aspirants to pick from. He added that most of the aspirants on the list were his cabinet members and state governors.

Buhari said picking an aspirant from the list would affect the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who was also contesting to become the ruling party’s flag bearer.

The president who spoke in Hausa said, “I was given a list of thirty (30) aspirants to pick from. Most of them were my ministers and governors. So, who will I choose or support?

“One of the governors even came to see me and asked who are we to choose.

“If I do that, it would affect my Vice President because he was listening to our conversation. I then told them to choose who they want.

“So, they elected Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.

“I hope the forthcoming (2023) general elections would also be peaceful just like the way APC conducted its congress where they elected the party’s National Chairman, the presidential candidate, and how the presidential candidate picked his running mate.

“I hope God will help us to conduct the general elections peacefully.”