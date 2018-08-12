Buhari is reaping the consequences of his action – Okorocha

news

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has said that the occurrence in the National Assembly is happening because President Buhari refused to interfere in who heads the legislative arm.

Okorocha said there is nowhere in the world that a President will not lobby or show concern about who becomes the head of the legislature.

According to the Governor, Buhari’s humility in allowing the legislators choose who they want is being taken for granted.

Okorocha said this while reacting to the siege laid on the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Daily Post, he said “Usually, no President or Governor would sit down and watch a speaker that he has not supported to emerge.

“But this is the first time in the history of Nigeria politics with regard to the National Assembly that the President said that whoever you like, you can make your leader, I don’t care.

“That’s the consequences of such action, which is humility taken too far. In democracy even in America, a President must directly or indirectly have a say or try to lobby for whom can partner with him from the legislative arm of government.”

Legislature Vs Executive

The Imo state Governor also described the alleged rift between the legislative and executive arms of government as unfortunate.

Okorocha said “We have never had it this bad in the face-off between the executive and the legislature. It is unfortunate.

“People took the humility and sincerity of purpose of President Muhammadu Buhari for granted.”