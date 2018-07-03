Pulse.ng logo
Igbos will support Buhari massively in 2019 - Okorocha

Buhari Igbos will support President massively in 2019 - Okorocha

The Governor said this at an All Progressives Congress (APC) mass rally held for the President in Imo state.

  • Published:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said that Igbos will support President Buhari massively in 2019.

Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha (L) and President Buhari (R)

(Premium Times )
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said that Igbos will support President Buhari massively in 2019.

The Governor said this at an All Progressives Congress (APC) mass rally held for the President in Imo state.

According to Okorocha, the move was aimed at erasing the idea that APC has not stand in the South-East.

Channels Television reports that he said “Igbos never believed in Buhari in 2015 but 2019 Igbos have declared for Buhari.

“We also want to correct the impression that there is no APC in the South East which has led to some of our leaders in Abuja negotiating with the governors in the South East to vote for Buhari for President to gain their support in return.

ALSO READ: 7 politicians who are key to Buhari's re-election

“Ladies and gentlemen, that act can best be described in the Rochas dictionary as an act of Iberiberism. If anybody wants to support APC, it must be total. There is no partial support for APC for President and support the governor differently.”

Oshiomhole beacon of hope

Governor Okorocha also described the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole as a beacon of hope.

He said Oshiomhole’s emergence will stabilize and reposition the party ahead of t he 2019 elections.

“This man (Oshiomhole) coming is like a beacon of hope for the APC.

 “Mr Comrade, this party looks up to you. And I am sure that you will deliver. You have delivered as a governor, you have delivered as a union leader, you will deliver as the National Chairman of the APC,” he added.

Also, an APC chieftain and former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will easily defeat Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections.

Kwankwaso also added that he can beat the President in the upcoming presidential elections, if the PDP gives him the chance.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

