Buhari is healthier than 80% of Nigerians - Chris Ngige

Chris Ngige Minister says Buhari is healthier than 80% of Nigerians

Nigige also said that Nigerians should count themselves blessed to have a leader like Buhari.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari is healthier that 80% of Nigerians - Chris Ngige play

Dr Chris Ngige

(Galaxy TV Online)

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has said that President Buhari is healthier that 80 percent of Nigerians.

The minister said this while speaking to newsmen in Anambra state.

Ngige said the President is physically and mentally fit, adding that older people make better leaders.

The minister told the journalists that Nigerians should count themselves blessed to have a leader like Buhari.

Daily Post reports that he said  “That man (Buhari) you see there is healthier than 80 percent of Nigerians.

“I’m a medical doctor, I can tell you authoritatively that he is healthier than most people who see his health as an issue.

“He sits for over eight hours during our executive meetings. While some of us would be going for tea break to stretch our legs, Mr President would sit on his seat continuously, drinking only water.

“I can tell you authoritatively as a medical doctor of over three decades standing that Mr President is physically and mentally healthy. He is healthier than eighty percent of Nigerians.”

Speaking on allegations that Buhari’s administration is marginalising Igbos, Ngige said “There’s nothing that is being shared by the Buhari government that is not equitably done. Buhari has five flagship projects; Lagos-Ibadan to Ilorin Mambila Power Plants; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway; Second Niger Bridge and East West roads.

“You can see how it was shared. So, how are you(Igbo) left out, why are you crying marginalization, why are you crying wolf when there is none and it is this mentality that I’m telling you people that you have to come out from.

“So, all I’m saying in effect is that you(Igbo) must do political engineering; that’s the Igbos of the South East and the step to take forward is to support a Buhari presidency for 2019/2023 and vote for it with all their strengths.

“By so doing, they will not be left out in the power sharing that will come thereafter like was done at this period.”

ALSO READ: World leaders queueing to meet Buhari – Presidency

Also, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that world leaders love President Buhari because he is providing good leadership.

Mohammed said that leaders all around the world are giving Nigeria attention because of the President’s incorruptible leadership.

