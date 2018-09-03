Why world leaders love Buhari - Lai Mohammed

news

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that world leaders love President Buhari because he is providing good leadership.

According to Vanguard, the minister said this on Sunday, September2, 2018, during an interview on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

Mohammed also said that leaders all around the world are giving Nigeria attention because of the President’s incorruptible leadership.

He said “Last week we received British Prime Minister, Theresa May. During the visit, several bilateral agreements were signed.

“Friday of same week, we received German Chancellor, Angela Merkel. Several bilateral agreements were also signed.

“The global leaders are coming to Nigeria because this government is providing good leadership in the areas of security and infrastructure.

“The perception globally about the government is that it is providing an incorruptible leadership, a government that you can do business with, without fear.

“In one year alone, we climbed 24 steps in the ladder of ease of doing business.

“These are all the things they have seen that are attracting them to come to partner and invest”.

He noted that the three cardinal goals driving the Buhari’s administration’s success were, “focus, discipline and integrity”

“We did not invent the Treasury Single Account (TSA), but we are the administration that is disciplined enough to ensure that all proceeds of government go into the TSA.

“This has helped a lot. Before now, funds belonging to the government were in thousands of bank accounts and the result was that we were paying a lot of bank charges on the accounts.

“Under the old system, the government could not have a wholistic idea of how much fund it had, which hampered planning.

“Today, every penny of government is being paid into TSA. This has helped a lot.”

On Saturday, September 1, 2018, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that world leaders are queueing to meet President Buhari.

Shehu also said the development shows that leaders all around the world like the President.